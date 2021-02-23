New COVID-19 vaccination site to open in Palm Beach Gardens

Palm Beach County leaders on Tuesday will show off the area's newest mass COVID-19 vaccination site.
Officials are scheduled to hold a 3 p.m. news conference at the Burns Road Community Center, located at 4404 Burns Road in Palm Beach Gardens.
The site is set to open this week, and county leaders said the goal is to vaccinate 1,000 people per day once Palm Beach County receives a greater supply of the coronavirus vaccine.
Shots at the Burns Road Community Center will be appointment only.
"We're hoping because we have a north end location, our north end seniors are going to be coming here and not have to travel down to the Fairgrounds or south county," said Commissioner Maria Marino.
The county and city of Palm Beach Gardens are still painting doors and completing a barrier, blocking off the vaccination site from the rest of the community center.
"Because of the building being here and because this was a closed POD several weeks ago, we knew we had a location that was going to be successful," Marino said,
Nick Lemongelli and his wife were lucky enough to get vaccinated at that point of distribution and stay close to home.
"I have friends of mine that drove all the way up to Orlando to get their injections," Lemongelli said. "We were fortunate."
The site will be run by the Health Care District of Palm Beach County, and will complement the county's two other mass COVID-19 vaccination sites at the South Florida Fairgrounds and South County Civic Center.
"The city of Palm Beach Gardens has a contract with the county through the end of August, and if need be, if we need it longer, we can extend the contract," Marino said.
According to the latest numbers from the Florida Department of Health, 249,314 people have received the COVID-19 vaccine in Palm Beach County, which is second only to Miami-Dade County where 268,337 people have been inoculated.
Scripps Only Content 2021