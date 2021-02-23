Palm Beach County elementary school doing 'acts of kindness' fundraiser amid pandemic

As schools have learned to adapt to a new way of teaching and learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, they've also found new ways to raise money for students' education.
At Palm Beach Gardens Elementary School, the PTA was trying to find a way to include all students in a school wide effort, both those doing in person and online learning. They also thought there's no better time than now to do something nice for others.
The school launched an 'acts of kindness' fundraiser.
"The kids are asking for donations just as they would for a fun run or any other fundraiser and then through acts of kindness they are paying it forward to show gratitude," said PTA President Tracey Hafford.
The school has a few school-wide initiatives including a collection drive for a local homeless organization, making signs for healthcare workers and collecting child-themed band aids for kids in the hospital. They are also making placemats for a local senior center. The students can also initiate their own acts of kindness.
Hafford says the kids are loving it.
"We don’t want the kindness to stop, we want them to continue doing things without having to make a huge effort or thought about it, just continuing to go out and pay it forward," Hafford said. "Just knowing that their little brains are thinking about the next little thing that they could do to make an impact- they’ve been excited about that."
The school has already surpassed its goal of raising $10,000 but students are not stopping now. The fundraiser officially runs through Wednesday, February 24. The money collected will go toward school-based needs like new books. If you'd like to help support the students, you can visit their donation page here.
