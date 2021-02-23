Palm Beach Empty Bowls event to be held Feb. 26

The Palm Beach County Food Bank is holding their eighth annual Empty Bowls event to help families in need.
Empty Bowls is a national event that raises money for hunger relief, inviting the public to "eat simply, so others can simply eat."
This year's event will take place Feb. 26 at the Bethesda-by-the-Sea church on Palm Beach from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Guests will be served via a drive-thru soup pick-up on Barton Avenue.
All proceeds benefit the Palm Beach County Food Bank to fight hunger in the community.
Each order will include soup in a microwavable to-go cup, bread, bottled water, recyclable plasticware and a goody bag with a slice of cake.
