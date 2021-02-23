PBSO IDs man shot, killed after dispute along I-95 in Jupiter

Investigators released the name of a man who was shot and killed Friday along Interstate 95 in Jupiter following a minor crash and altercation.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the situation started when two vehicles were involved in a minor crash in the northbound lanes just after 1:30 p.m.
Both vehicles pulled over onto the shoulder and a dispute ensued, resulting in shots fired.
One of the drivers, identified as Christopher Michael Maassen, 29, was fatally shot, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
The other driver involved in the shooting stayed at the scene and called 911.
The FHP said Friday that Maassen did not fire a shot.
PBSO spokeswoman Teri Barbera said the shooter, whose name has not been released, was detained for questioning, but no arrests have been made.
Detectives are asking that anyone who may have witnessed, videotaped or photographed this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.
