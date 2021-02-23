PBSO: Two teen boys stabbed security guards at Boca Raton golf club

Two teenage boys have been charged with attempted pre-meditated murder in connection with an attack on two security guards in November.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Dominick Garcia, 14, and Gabriel Garcia, 16 lured two security guards at Boca Dunes Golf & Country Club out of their vehicle on November 19, 2020 and attacked them, stabbing them both multiple times.
Both of the suspects are being charged as adults.
The female victim, Danielle Burton, was stabbed 18 times in the legs, abdomen, arms, neck, and back.
The male victim, David Koenes, was immediately sent into surgery after the attack due to internal injuries. He was stabbed 12 times.
While grappling with the suspects, Koenes said he felt a phone fall out of one of their pockets and he grabbed it.
After a search warrant was served on the phone, it was determined that the phone belonged to Gabriel Garcia.
Both Gabriel Garcia and Dominick Garcia are charged with attempted first degree murder with a deadly weapon.
