Plan expedited to reduce dangers on Indian River Drive

St. Lucie county commissioners are speeding up plans to improve safety on Indian River Drive.
Indian River Drive has been plagued with multiple deadly crashes and reckless driving, prompting residents to plead with the county to implement safety measures on the road.
During Tuesday’s commission meeting, Timothy Trewyn spoke out about the loss of his daughter on the road.
"On Feb. 7, at around 5:30 p.m., my 32-year-old daughter, mother of an 11-month old child, was killed in a head-on collision on Indian River Drive," Trewyn said.
He and his wife showed St. Lucie County commissioners the depth of their loss, nearly two weeks after losing their daughter.
They said they adopted Claudia from Guatemala, and she later graduated from college, becoming the first from her biological family to do so.
The Trewyns were joined by a chorus of voices from frustrated residents who live along Indian River Drive.
"Every 20 minutes, there's someone going 60, 70, 80 mph,” said one resident who spoke at the meeting.
Commissioners voted Tuesday to expedite plans to fund the design and construction of three new safety measures.
Improvements to the road include:
- Raised audible pavement markings on the center line and outside edges of the pavement
- Radar speed feedback signs
- Speed reduction markings
The first phase was set to cover just six miles of the 13-mile roadway at $250,000 this year.
However, commissioners voted to find ways to fund three years' worth of work in one year and complete the entire drive at $750,000.
They are also planning to construct more three-way stop signs at the Midway and Savannah road intersections, working with the city of Fort Pierce.
Residents said this is progress that is a long time in the making, with design concepts set to be complete in as quickly as three months.
