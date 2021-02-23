Publix, CVS to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments on Wednesday

Starting on Wednesday, CVS pharmacies across Florida will begin scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, and select pharmacies in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties are included.
CVS is not disclosing which stores will be administering COVID-19 vaccine, Gov. Ron DeSantis mentioned on Tuesday there's a focus to bring the vaccine to Black and Latino communities.
"I probably have a list now of close to 30 people who asked for help," said Robin Kolodny.
Using up to four electronic devices at once, Kolodny jumps in to help people schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments every week.
"It's only a matter of persistence and luck. There’s a lot of people trying to get on there," Kolodny said
On Wednesday, 273 Publix pharmacies in 20 Florida counties will have vaccine available to schedule appointments after having to cancel the last three booking windows due to delays in shipments.
"The weather was horrible. You got Moderna vaccine just buried under snow in these warehouses," said DeSantis. "They usually come Monday through Wednesday. Well, last week got delayed to Friday, then the weekend, so some of it came Sunday. Some of it came Monday."
DeSantis said that starting Wednesday, select CVS and CVS Pharmacy y Mas locations across the state will join other retail pharmacies in offering the vaccine. CVS said locations in Palm Beach and St. Lucie counties will have appointments.
Once you log onto the CVS website, enter your zip code and you will find the closest CVS offering the vaccine.
Kolodny plans to be back on Publix's COVID-19 vaccine site on Wednesday morning to try and find appointments for at least 30 people she's helping.
"I’ll be setting up all my devices and maybe recruiting my husband to help for another pair of hands," Kolodny said.
To book an appointment at Publix, click here.
To find a CVS pharmacy offering the COVID-19 vaccine, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2021