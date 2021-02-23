Seminoles surge to No. 11 in AP poll, No. 9 in coaches poll

Florida State is on top of the Atlantic Coast Conference men's basketball standings and all other ACC teams in the latest rankings.
The Seminoles are ranked No. 11 in The Associated Press top 25 poll, but they're two spots higher in the coaches poll, both of which were released Monday.
Florida State (13-3, 9-2 ACC) surged five spots in the AP poll and seven spots in the coaches poll after back-to-back wins last week, including an 81-60 victory over then-No. 8 Virginia.
The reigning ACC champions are 5-1 since the start of the new year and 3-0 since their latest coronavirus pause.
MORE: Florida State headlines
FSU is now alone atop the ACC standings after Virginia's 66-65 loss at Duke last weekend.
With four games to go as scheduled, the Seminoles are in good position to claim consecutive ACC regular-season titles, although it remains to be seen if and when the conference will try to reschedule five games that were previously postponed.
For now, though, the Seminoles remain the top basketball team in the Sunshine State headed into Wednesday night's game at Miami.
Scripps Only Content 2021