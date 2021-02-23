State places 'no fishing' signs at Blue Heron Bridge, city says

The city of Riviera Beach was apparently caught off guard by new "no fishing" signs installed on a portion of the Blue Heron Boulevard Bridge.
The bridge, which connects the mainland to Singer Island, is a popular spot for fishermen to cast their rod and reel along the Intracoastal Waterway.
Officials tweeted Monday that the Florida Department of Environmental Protection placed the signs on the eastern portion of the bridge.
However, the city said they were not notified of the decision.
It's unclear when the signs were placed at the location.
According to the tweet, city officials in Riviera Beach are now "thoroughly investigating" the matter.
Almost two years ago the state stopped allowing the collection and removal of tropical fish at the Blue Heron Bridge and nearby Phil Foster Park.
FWC also included the north side of the bridge as a restricted area to take marine life from the waters.
Despite the 2019 measure, hook and line fishing was still allowed at the bridge.
