Boca Raton woman helps educators manage stress with free yoga

“We’ve got educators who already are stressed and overworked and under-appreciated and then you add on a pandemic that has them teaching in the classroom and virtually and trying to figure that all out at the same time and it’s brand new to them. Add in that you have kids coming in with stress and anxiety because they’re going through a pandemic in their own households and the teachers are dealing with all of that so beautifully and taking care of our children,” said Kline.