Boynton Beach Police Department hosts virtual recruiting event

Chief Gregory says his department is not only looking for people who score high on exams but those who hold their five core values.

"We've established professionalism, respect, integrity, dedication, and excellence as the five values we hold core to what we do every single day. We want to demonstrate that to the public to the people who need our assistance, and to one another internally in the police department, and so, of course, we're looking for candidates call fall in line with that," Gregory said.