Brightline: Orlando route might not be ready until 2023

There is new insight into when Brightline might open the new route from South Florida to Orlando.
A Brightline spokesperson said Wednesday they still hope to open the new line to Central Florida in 2022, which is when construction is scheduled to be finished.
However, safety inspections are expected to last a couple of months.
That might mean passengers won't be able to catch a ride to Orlando until 2023.
Brightline said service from West Palm Beach to Miami is not expected to resume any sooner than the end of this year.
The passenger train suspended service for the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. However, construction for the new route to Orlando has continued.
