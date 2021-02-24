Charlie & Joe's at Love Street temporarily closed over COVID-19 concerns

Charlie & Joe's at Love Street is temporarily closed out of an abundance of caution after a few employees tested positive for COVID-19.
All four venues at the destination are closed including The Tacklebox Seafood & Supply Co. (seafood market), Beacon (restaurant), Topside at the Beacon (rooftop Tapas bar), and Lucky Shuck Oyster Bar & Taphouse (restaurant).
Charlie & Joe's at Love Street has been open for a few weeks. Owners Charlie Modica and football legend Joe Namath held a ribbon cutting ceremony last Thursday.
All employees are being tested for COVID-19 and those who test positive or are experiencing symptoms are instructed to stay home until they are released by their doctor or healthcare provider.
WATCH: CHARLIE AND JOE CUT THE RIBBON
Management says they are conducting a deep cleaning of the entire complex.
All employees are required to wear face masks and undergo daily temperature checks.
The destination utilizes REME HALO in-duct air purifiers in the air conditioning systems of all of their venues, which kills up to 99 percent of bacteria, mold, and viruses in the air and on surfaces.
Scripps Only Content 2021