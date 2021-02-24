DeSantis orders flags at half-staff for Limbaugh

Gov. Ron DeSantis has directed flags at three state buildings to be flown at half-staff Wednesday to honor Palm Beach resident and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died last week.
The order, issued Tuesday, directs the state and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at the Palm Beach County courthouse in West Palm Beach, City Hall in Palm Beach and the Florida Capitol building in Tallahassee.
During a news conference in West Palm Beach last week, DeSantis announced that he intended to have flags in Florida lowered once funeral arrangements for Limbaugh had been made.
The decision has been met with backlash by several state leaders, including Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who said she would "disregard" DeSantis' order.
West Palm Beach Mayor Keith James told WPTV on Monday that the city would not be lowering the flags.
Section 256.015 of the Florida statutes states that the governor "shall adopt a protocol on flag display" that provides guidelines for lowering the flag to half-staff "upon the death of high-ranking state officials, uniformed law enforcement and fire service personnel, and prominent citizens."
Oakland Park Mayor Jane F. Bolin said the governor's order violates the state's flag protocol.
Below is the governor's directive to lower the flags:
