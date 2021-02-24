DeSantis orders flags at half-staff for Limbaugh

On Wednesday, February 17, 2021, Rush Limbaugh, Florida resident and America's anchorman, passed away after battling lung cancer. In 1988, he began "The Rush Limbaugh Show" that soon became one of the most prominent media platforms. Limbaugh was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom on February 4, 2020 by President Donald J. Trump. He holds recognition in both the National Radio Hall of Fame and the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame.



To honor the memory of Rush Limbaugh and his service to our nation and state, I hereby direct the flags of the United States and the State of Florida to be flown at half-staff at the Palm Beach County courthouse in West Palm Beach, Florida, the City Hall of Palm Beach, Florida, and the state Capitol in Tallahassee, Florida, from sunrise to sunset on Wednesday, February 24, 2021.