DeSantis wants Legislature to limit 'local government pandemic powers'

"If you look at what's happening in South Florida right now, I mean, this place is booming," he said. "It would not be booming if it were shut down. Los Angeles isn't booming. New York City's not booming. It's booming here because you can live like a human being. People take precautions, which is great, but you're not locked down, people aren't miserable, and I think it's really remarkable what's happening."