FHP Trooper avoids crash that strikes patrol car

A crash on Florida's Turnpike Wednesday morning struck a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper's patrol car.
The crash in the northbound lanes of Florida's Turnpike happened at 10:41 a.m. Martin Downs Boulevard in Martin County.
A tractor trailer hit a box truck, pushing it toward the right shoulder where it struck a patrol car that was stopped.
The Trooper was outside of the vehicle at the time of the crash and was able to avoid the collision.
There were no injuries reported. All lanes were blocked at the time, but have since been cleared.
