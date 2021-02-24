Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Hernando County

WATCH LIVE COVERAGE:
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is scheduled to hold a news conference on Wednesday in Hernando County.
The governor will speak at the High Point Community in Brooksville at 11:25 a.m.
DeSantis has ordered state and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset Wednesday at the Palm Beach County Courthouse in West Palm Beach, Town Hall in Palm Beach, and the Florida Capitol Building in Tallahassee to honor Palm Beach resident and conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died last week.
Scripps Only Content 2021