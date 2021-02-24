Johnson & Johnson vaccine deemed safe and effective

The FDA determined Wednesday that Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 one-dose vaccine is overall safe and effective as the battle against COVID-19 wears on.
"That is a huge, huge win, " said Gov. Ron DeSantis during a news conference Wednesday. "The clinical trials were very, very effective in terms of preventing hospitalization."
DeSantis said starting next week, Florida will offer the COVID-19 vaccine to law enforcement personnel and teachers who are 50 and older.
The governor also wants to lower the age restriction as the state gets more supply to meet the rising demand.
"You should start seeing Johnson and Johnson sometime next week," he said.
Dr. Joseph Etienne, an infectious disease specialist, is ready to see the vaccine age restrictions lifted.
"Last year, in March, it was we are asking people to sacrifice themselves as essential workers to keep our country going so now that we have to protect them. I think it's only fitting that they do have access to those vaccines," said the doctor.
He calls the Johnson & Johnson vaccine another tool to beat the virus.
"Everybody should get whatever vaccine they have available and then we can sort it out later," he added.
