PBSO: Teens stabbed security guards at Boca Raton golf club

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with an attack on two security guards in November.
According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Dominick Garcia, 14, and Gabriel Garcia, 16, lured two security guards at Boca Dunes Golf & Country Club out of their vehicle on Nov. 19 and attacked them, stabbing them both multiple times.
Both of the suspects are being charged as adults.
Danielle Burton was stabbed 18 times in the legs, abdomen, arms, neck and back.
David Koenes was immediately sent into surgery after the attack due to internal injuries. He was stabbed 12 times.
While grappling with the suspects, Koenes said he felt a phone fall out of one of their pockets and he grabbed it.
After a search warrant was served on the phone, it was determined that the phone belonged to Gabriel Garcia.
Both teens are charged with attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon.
