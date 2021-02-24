Publix vaccine appointments only available in Okeechobee County

Publix announced it will resume scheduling appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine Wednesday morning, but only for some counties.
In WPTV's viewing area, only Okeechobee County will be making appointments after wintry weather in the U.S. reduced vaccine supplies.
If the county says "coming soon," then their appointment window will open at 7 a.m.
Spokeswoman Maria Brous said Tuesday that Publix has received additional doses.
Brous said the online reservation system will typically open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning for vaccine appointments at Publix pharmacies.
"[This will continue] as long as the company continues to receive vaccine doses from the state and federal governments and barring unforeseen circumstances," Brous said in a written statement.
Vaccinations are currently being provided to Florida residents ages 65 and older and by appointment only. The number of appointments available at each store will also vary, Publix said.
Customers with appointments for their second dose are not impacted and should check-in at the COVID-19 vaccine check-in area at their scheduled date and time.
White House officials said Friday that the winter weather across the U.S. caused a "backlog" of six million doses of vaccines last week.
