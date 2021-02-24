State's deaths increase by 127 dat after 148, cases surge by 7,128 vs. 5,610

Florida's coronavirus residents' deaths rose by 127, the lowest from non-weekend data since 98 on Jan. 5 and one day after 148, as cases spiked with an increase of 7,128 after 5,610 Tuesday, the Florida Health Department announced Wednesday afternoon.
Florida was among eight states to post triple-digit deaths increases Tuesday as fatalities in the U.S. rose by 2,350. On Monday the death toll surpassed 500,000, which was 37 days after passing 300,000 and 36 days to go another 100,000 from 200,000. The first 100,000 were reached on May 23, which was 83 days. Cases were 71,436 Tuesday.
Tests reported from labs Tuesday were 139,810, one day after 101,984 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.49 percent, one day after 5.99, a two-week low of 5.74 four days ago, as well as 5.62 Jan. 30, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, a two-week high of a 6.86 Feb. 13 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 7.02 percent one day after 6.48, a two-week low of 5.62 Feb. 15, a two-week high of 9.53 Feb. 14 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was a 7.55 one day after 8.47, a two-week high of 9.62 two days ago, a two-week low of 7.56 four days ago and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,885,661, including 118,853 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
On Nov. 11, cases passed 1.8 million, taking 11 days to rise more than 100,000. Florida passed 1.7 million cases on Jan. 30, which was 12 days, and passed 1.6 million 10 days earlier. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 354 days, the death toll has reached 30,340, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 30,878 which rose by 2 to 538.
Florida passed 30,000 deaths Monday, six days after 29,000 and seven days after surpassing 28,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Sunday's increase of 93 was the fewest since 77 on Dec. 27.
One Sunday earlier, deaths rose by 96, which was the lowest since that number on Dec. 28. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5.
Last Wednesday, they rose by 157.
The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Palm Beach County rose by 14 to 2,428 after 2 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 15 to 5,353 and Broward is third at 2,361 with 9 more.
St. Lucie rose by 4 to 536, Martin remained at 273, Indian River by 1 to 260 and Okeechobee stayed at 75 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,470 (5 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,432 (2 increase, No. 6 Polk 1,133 (17 increase), No. 7 Duval 1,130 (10 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,072 (2 increase) and No. 9 Lee 869 (1 decrease in data redunction).
With a net increase of 43 deaths in South Florida of the 127 state total, which is 33.9 percent, there are 11,286, which is 37.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,029, an average of 147 and 3.5 percent, compared with 1,103 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 66 over seven days for 2.8 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.9 percent with the world at 2.7 percent.
The number of new cases were 7,087, which is different than the 7,128 increase because of an update from previous days.
Cases increased by 7,087 one week ago Wednesday.
Monday's increased cases of 4,151 were only the second time since Nov. 16 under 5,000. The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 14.9 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,064 compared with 1,240 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 702 one day after 309 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 903, St. Lucie 133, Martin 49, Indian River 40 and Okeechobee `16. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 405,563 and Broward is second at 191,968, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 41,034 for an average of 5,862 at 2.2 percent. The previous week the increase was 46,347 for an average of 6,621. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 360 days ago, is 5,238 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 28th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in seventh at 27.3 with New York City No. 1 at 50.0 (separate from rest of state, which is 29.5) according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 183 Jan. 26.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 250 compared with 308 one day ago. The state reported Wednesday there are currently 4,077 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 121. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 21,264,199 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade: 5.61 percent (day ago 5.98, two-week high 7.20 two days ago, two-week low 5.81 four days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.8 percent (day ago 7.28, two-week high 7.45 three days ago, two-week low 6.18 four days ago).
St. Lucie: 9.26 percent (day ago 10.14, two-week low 6.18 four days ago, two-week high 11.41 Feb. 12). Martin: 6.93 percent (day ago two-week high 9.42, two-week low 4.12 Feb. 10). Indian River: two-week low 4.59 percent (day ago 7.35, two-week high 9.71 three days ago). Okeechobee: 4.19 percent on 297 negative tests (day ago 5.33 on 71 negative tests, two-week low of 1.82 on 269 negative tests Feb. 15, two week high of 22.22 on 49 negative tests Feb. 14).
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.1 (-0.1)
Deaths per million: Florida 1,413 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,559, world 321.1. New York, which represents 9.4 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,429 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,587. Six months ago New York was 19.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with an increase of 1. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 155 (1 increase).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent (-0.1), cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent (-0.1), cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 9,649 (41 increase)
Infant to 4: 36,201 cases (184 increase), 516 hospitalized at one time (4 increase). Ages 5-14: 112,795 cases (611 increase), 484 hospitalized at one time (4 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,324,409 of the 1,851,151 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,787 (6 increase, 0.13 percent. From infant to 64: 1,568,405 cases. Fatalities 4,999 (19 increase, 0.32 percent).
CITIES
Through Tuesday, No. 1 West Palm Beach 28,458 (77 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 19,569 (25 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 16,962 (43 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,290 (38 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,811 (17 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 14,222 (67 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,232 (28 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,277 (35 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 878 (3 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 4,844 (25 increase).
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 48,472 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 76,825. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 6,034 (11 increase). Martin 692 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,437 (6crease), Indian River 642 (1 decrease), Okeechobee 370 (no change).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 10,461 are residents and staff of long-term care (23 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,006 (5 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 982 (2 increase).
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 502,660 Tuesday (2,350 increase, seven days ago 1,700, record 4,401). Twelve states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly change: 14,215 (2.9 percent).
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 49,563 (225 increase, record 764. No. 2 New York 47,034 (110 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 41,641 (U.S.-high 2343 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 23,711 (97 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 104 increase, No. 7 Illinois 27, No. 8 Ohio 84, No. 9 Georgia 75, No. 10 Michigan 34.
Also with at least 50: No. 22 Virginia 172 (record), No. 18 Missouri 170, No. 12 Arizona 148, No. 16 Alabama 68. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 30 and No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 35 (three days).
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,274.
Cases
Total 28,259,987 Tuesday (increase 71,436 seven days ago 62,470, record 300,282. Seven states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,450,058 (3,447 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas, which has been hampered with power failures/water issues, 2,606,275 (U.S.-high 11,809, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,591,585 (6,654 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,171,320 (1,665 increase, record 15,415).
Also at least 3,000: None.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,495,683(10,293increase, record 17,598 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 23.4 percent of increased and overall 20.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 66,642 (2.7 percent). Seven days ago: 9,836.
Cases: 112,643,549 (376,683 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 350,046).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 248,646 (1,370 increase, record 1,554). Cases 10,260,6211 (63,090 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 181,809 (1,273 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,052,266 (8,634 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 156,463 (78 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,0016,434 (10,584 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 3,907 new deaths, 122,086 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 121,305 (548 increase, record 1,725). Cases 8,489 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 96,348 (356 increase, record 993). Cases 13,314 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 85,044 (341 increase, record 1,437). Cases 20,064 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 84,047 (417 increase, record 635). Cases 4,189,153 (11,823 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 69,214 (442 increase, record 1,244. Cases 5,763 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 68,079 (443 increase, record 996). Cases 7,461 increase, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 42,436 (247 increase, record 674). Cases 6,310 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 49,413 deaths (263increase, record 839. Cases 998 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 21,762 (39 increase, record 257). Cases 2,752 increase, record 11,383.
No. 41 Japan: Deaths 7,616 (54 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,083 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 12 increase Wednesday.
No. 81 South Korea: Deaths 1,576 (3 increase Wednesday). Cases: 439 increase, record 1,241.
