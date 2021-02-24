State's deaths rise by 148 day after 156; cases' increase 5,610 vs. 4,151

Florida's coronavirus residents' deaths rose by 148 one day after 156, as cases rose by 5,610 after 4,151 Monday, the Florida Health Department announced Tuesday afternoon.
Florida was among eight states to post triple-digit deaths increases Tuesday one day after U.S. fatalities rose by 1,339 to pass 500,000, which was 37 days after passing 300,000 and 36 days to go another 100,000 from 200. The first 100,000 were surpassed on May 23, which was 83 days. Cases were 54,597 Monday.
Tests reported from labs Monday were 102,203, one day after 72,117 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 6.5 percent, one day after 6.8, a two-week low of 5.74 three days ago, as well as 5.62 Jan. 30, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, a two-week high of a 6.86 each Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 6.48 percent one day after 6.69, a two-week low of 5.62 Feb. 15, a two-week high of 9.5 Feb. 14 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was a 8.46 one day after a two-week high of 9.6, a two-week low of 7.44 four days ago and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,878,.533, including 118,151 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
On Nov. 11, cases passed 1.8 million, taking 11 days to rise more than 100,000. Florida passed 1.7 million cases on Jan. 30, which was 12 days, and passed 1.6 million 10 days earlier. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 353 days, the death toll has reached 30,213, an average of 85 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 30,749 which rose by 6 to 536.
Florida passed 29,000 deaths of residents one week ago Tuesday, seven days after surpassing 28,000 and six previous days to go past 27,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Sunday's increase of 93 was the fewest since 77 on Dec. 27.
One Sunday earlier, deaths rose by 96, which was the lowest since that number on Dec. 28. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5.
Last Tuesday, they rose by 220.
The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Palm Beach County rose by 12 to 2,424 after 18 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 224 to 5,338 and Broward is third at 2,352 with 3 more.
St. Lucie rose by 4 to 532, Martin remained at 273, Indian River by 3 to 259 and Okeechobee went up 4 to 75 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,465 (10 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,430 (1 increase, No. 6 Duval 1,120 (11 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,116 (8 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,074 (2 increase) and No. 9 Lee 870 (5 inches).
With a net increase of 50 deaths in South Florida of the 148 state total, which is 33.8 percent, there are 11,253, which is 37.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,059, an average of 151 and 3.6 percent, compared with 1,106 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 69 over seven days for 2.9 percent. The U.S. figure is 2.8 percent with the world at 2.7 percent.
The number of new cases were 5,600, which is different than the 5,610 increase because of an update from previous days.
Monday's increases cases of 4,151 were only the second time since Nov. 16 under 5,000. The increase 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 wasd the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 22,1 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,240 compared with 994 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 309 one day after 283 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 701, St. Lucie 105, Martin 43, Indian River 47 and Okeechobee `2. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 404,499 and Broward is second at 191,065, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 41,248 for an average of 5,893 at 2.2 percent. The previous week the increase was 46,542 for an average of 6,649. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 359 days ago, is 5,233 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.7 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 28th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in seventh at 27.3 with New York City No. 1 at 50.0(separate from rest of state, which is 29.5) according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 178 Jan. 26.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 308 compared with 146 one day ago. The state reported Tuesday there are currently 4,198 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is an increase of 23. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 21,477,737 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade: t6.01 percent (day ago two week high of 7.19, two-week low 5.83 three days ago). The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 7.28 percent (day ago 7.33, two-week high 7.42 two days ago, two-week low 6.18 three days ago).
St. Lucie: 10.21 percent (day ago 9.08, two-week low 6.17 three days ago, two-week high 11.39 Feb. 12). Martin: 9.72 percent (day ago 6.87, two-week low 4.12 Feb. 10, two-week high 7.8 Feb. 9). Indian River: 7.35 percent (day ago 5.43, two-week high of 9.69 two days ago, two-week low 4.87 three days ago). Okeechobee: 5.26 percent on 72 negative tests (day ago 9.8 on 467 negative tests, two-week low of 1.81 on 271 negative tests seven days ago, two week high of 22.22 on 49 negative tests Feb. 14
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7, Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.2 (_0.2).
Deaths per million: Florida 1,407 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,555, world 320.1. New York, which represents 9.4 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,429 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,587. Six months ago New York was 19.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 38 deaths in the 15-24 class with a data reduction of 1. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 154 (2 increase).
55 and older: Fatalities 95 percent (+0.1), cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 63 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 9,608 (46 increase)
Infant to 4: 36,201 cases (151 increase), 512 hospitalized at one time (2 increase). Ages 5-14: 111,741 112,184 cases (443 increase), 480 hospitalized at one time (2 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,319,279 of the 1,844,228 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,781 (8 increase, 0.13 percent. From infant to 64: 1,562,449 cases. Fatalities 4,980 (25 increase, 0.32 percent).
CITIES
No. 1 West Palm Beach 28,458 (77 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 19,569 (25 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 16,962 (43 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,290 (38 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,811 (17 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 14,222 (67 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,232 (28 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,277 (35 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 878 (3 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 4,844 (25 increase).
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 78,212 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 76,525. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 6,023 (4 increase). Martin 689 (2 increase), St. Lucie 1,431 (10 increase), Indian River 643 (3 increase), Okeechobee 370 (5 more).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-five percent of the deaths, 10,438 are residents and staff of long-term care (41increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,001 (1 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 980 (2 increase).
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 500,310 Monday (1,417 increase, seven days ago 954, lowest since 898 Nov. 29, record 4,401). Twelve states reported at least 50 more deaths.
Weekly changes: One-week increase 13,565 (2.8 percent).
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 49,563 (225 increase, record 764. No. 2 New York 47,031 (107 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 41,641 (U.S.-high 2343 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 23,711 (97 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 104 increase, No. 7 Illinois 27, No. 8 Ohio 84, No. 9 Georgia 75, No. 10 Michigan 34.
Also with at least 50: No. 22 Virginia 172 (record), No. 18 Missouri 170, No. 12 Arizona 148, No. 16 Alabama 68. Also: No. 11 Massachusetts 30 and No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 35 (three days).
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,274.
Cases
Total 28,188,571 Monday (increase 56,044, seven days ago 53,977, the lowest 52,107 Oct. 13, record 300,282. Seven states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,450,058 (3,447 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas, which has been hampered with power failures/water issues, 2,606,275 (U.S.-high 11,809, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,591,585 (6,654 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,171,320 (1,665increase, record 15,415).
Also at least 3,000: None.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,484,976 (6,589, day ago 6,551 increase, lowest since 6,293 Nov. 8, record 17,598 Jan. 20). The U.S. represented 21.1 percent of increased and overall 20.6 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 66,048 (2.7 percent). Seven days ago: 7,257.
Cases: `112,266,413 (288,728 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 269,325).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 248,646 (1,370 increase, record 1,554). Cases 10,260,6211 (63,090 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 180,536 (429 increase Monday, record 1,803). Cases 2,043,632 (2,252 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 156,463 (78 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,0016,434 (10,584 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 3,907 new deaths, 122,086 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 121,305 (548 increase, record 1,725). Cases 8,489 increase, record 68,053.
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 96,348 (356 increase, record 993). Cases 13,314 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 85,044 (341 increase, record 1,437). Cases 20,064 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 84,047 (417 increase, record 635). Cases 4,189,153 (11,823 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 69,214 (442 increase, record 1,244. Cases 5,763 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 68,079 (443 increase, record 996). Cases 7,461 increase, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 42,436 (247 increase, record 674). Cases 6,310 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 49,413 deaths (263increase, record 839. Cases 998 increase.
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 21,762 (39 increase, record 257). Cases 2,752 increase, record 11,383.
No. 41 Japan: Deaths 7,616 (54 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,083 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 10 increase Tuesday.
No. 81 South Korea: Deaths 1,573 (11 increase Tuesday). Cases: 357 increase, record 1,241.
Scripps Only Content 2021