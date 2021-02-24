'Suits for Seniors' to host first in-person graduation during COVID-19 pandemic

More than a dozen Palm Beach Gardens high school students will be getting their measurements taken on Wednesday as they prepare for a future filled with success.
Suits for Seniors is a non-profit organization dedicated to helping local at-risk high school seniors succeed in life.
Through an immersive 8-week educational and mentorship program, the organization provides disadvantaged youth with the tools necessary to become thriving, productive, and independent adults.
The program encompasses leadership, higher education, careers and entrepreneurship, finances, interpersonal skills, and wellness, aiming to suit up leaders for lifelong success.
Each student is gifted a custom, tailored suit upon graduation.
Like many student programs nationwide, Suits for Seniors had to shift to virtual graduations over the last year.
However, this month the organization will host its first in-person graduation ceremony for the high school seniors with safety protocols in place.
“There are so many youth in our area who need a hand transitioning to the next phase of their life, yet don’t know how; we equip them with the tools they need to forge their own path and become a successful adult in every area of their life,” said Jervonte “Tae” Edmonds, founder and CEO of Suits For Seniors.
The Palm Beach Gardens high school students involved in Suits for Seniors have been learning from experts and business leaders involved in social justice, finance and higher education.
The March 10 graduation will also celebrate the program's 5th consecutive year at Palm Beach Gardens High School.
Edmonds says the longevity and success of Suits for Seniors has been made possible with an ongoing sponsorship and partnership with The Palm Beach Gardens Police and Fire Foundation which has provided more than $50,000 to the organization.
Next week, the community is invited to the Suits for Seniors second annual Golf & Give Charity Game on March 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Drive Shack West Palm Beach.
“This event is great way to support at-risk youth in our community while enjoying a safe, outdoor activity and good times with family and friends,” said Edmonds.
The event will raise funds for Suits for Seniors student scholarships to help participating disadvantaged high school seniors from our area further their education upon graduation.
Tickets are $100 per person. For more information about Suits for Seniors or to purchase tickets for the upcoming fundraiser, click here.
Scripps Only Content 2021