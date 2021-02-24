With no cruises, travel agent pivots to handyman

With the cruise industry on hold, a Hobe Sound travel planner has been forced to put on another hat to stay afloat.
Before the pandemic, the phones wouldn’t stop ringing at Cruise Planners in Hobe Sound.
“It was fantastic. We were rocking,” said Jeanne Knight of Cruise Planners.
But partner John Morgenthaler says a restart date for the cruise industry keeps getting pushed back.
“I just waited and hope the cruise lines were right and the CDC would somehow figure a way for us to get back into business,” said Morgenthaler.
But now, with May or June perhaps the earliest time for sailing again, Morgenthaler knew he had to pivot.
Always good with tools, he and his son decided to start up a handyman business.
“I already had a base clientele through my clients in here,” said Morgenthaler.
“All the big contractors only want big jobs. So if you’re willing to do a one or two hour job out there for somebody, there’s a lot of that work out there.”
Morgenthaler says customers love the “father and son” concept.
“We’ve always been close. This definitely brought us closer together. In a way, it’s teaching him to own and run a business,” he said.
The handyman work has allowed Morgenthaler to make enough to keep the lights on in his travel office for now. He’s grateful that his cruise customers allow them into their homes.
“It’s a great feeling for me. I’ve always tried to be an honest trustworthy person,” he said.
If you'd like more information, you can contact Morgenthaler here.
Scripps Only Content 2021