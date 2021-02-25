Dozens of employers looking to hire at Riviera Beach job fair on Thursday

If you’re looking for a new job, more than a dozen companies will be looking for new talent at a job fair in Riviera Beach on Thursday.
Employers will be looking to hire on site to fill full-time and part time positions from entry-level to management and professional positions.Some of the employers include FPL, Pepsi, Badcock Furniture and the City of Riviera Beach Fire and Police Department.
The event is being sponsored by former longtime-mayor Bishop Thomas Masters and Councilman Douglas Lawson.
They say many of jobs that will be available are paying above minimum wage in the range between $15 and $20 an hour.
“What we’ve noticed is that there has been a drop off in the production of businesses. They’ve been struggling to find people to employ and individuals are scared to go back out to work or have even laid off or furloughed,” said Lawson. “So just building that relationship and building that bridge between the two is what are trying to do.”
The event starts at 10 a.m. at the Riviera Beach Marina.
Job seekers are encouraged to dress for success and bring a resume. Due to CDC guidelines, face masks will be required.
In addition to the job fair, Lawson says there will be an opportunity for those in attendance to learn how to write a resume and receive tips on how to prepare for an interview.
"The goal is to really just build a training plan of programs and build succession planning to teach them how to actually move forward and up the ranks so we don’t want to just give jobs and part residents with employers we want to make sure we give the training necessary to get to the next level," Lawson said.
