Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in St. Lucie County

Gov. Ron DeSantis will be in St. Lucie County on Thursday afternoon.
DeSantis is scheduled to speak just after 1:30 p.m. at the Spanish Lakes community near Fort Pierce.
The governor held a news conference earlier in the day in Jacksonville where he updated the public on vaccine supplies and distribution in Florida.
DeSantis said Thursday the state is establishing six new COVID-19 vaccination sites to provide greater access to the vaccine in underserved populations in Broward, Duval, Leon, Miami-Dade and Osceola counties.
These new vaccination sites opened Thursday and will provide vaccines to frontline health care workers and individuals 65 years of age and older. DeSantis said each site will administer 200 vaccines per day and will be open seven days a week.
The governor also said he expects that Florida will lower the age "sometime in March" when more residents will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
