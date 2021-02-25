Gov. Ron DeSantis to give update on vaccine distribution after week of controversy

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to give an update on the state’s vaccine distribution efforts on Thursday.
DeSantis will be speaking at Edward Waters College in Jacksonville. You can watch the news conference live on our website and Facebook page at 9:30 a.m.
The governor has had a long week of controversy.
On Sunday, U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., asked the DOJ to investigate DeSantis' vaccine distribution plan. Crist accused DeSantis of favoring political allies and donors when it comes to deciding where the state should open vaccination distribution sites.
Hernandez said he feels his community isn't getting enough vaccines despite being one of the hardest hit by the pandemic.
"It's not about politics, according to the governor," Hernandez said. "So I'm here to listen and to defend the city of Hialeah and try to get the most in our city, because we have not received the percentage of vaccines, according to our senior citizen population."
The governor's press office released this statement regarding Palm Beach County's decision:
"It is unfortunate that Palm Beach County would rather engage in petty politics than honor the death of one of their county's and state's most prominent residents and a Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient."
Palm Beach County trended on Twitter for most of Wednesday due to the dispute.
Scripps Only Content 2021