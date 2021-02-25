Governor announces vaccines at senior community in St. Lucie Co.

Gov. Ron DeSantis was in St. Lucie County on Thursday afternoon to speak at the Spanish Lakes senior community near Fort Pierce.
The governor said over the course of three days that 2,250 seniors will be vaccinated at the location.
DeSantis said numbers Thursday morning show that Florida has vaccinated about 47 percent of seniors across the state.
"St. Lucie has done a good job. They're roughly a little bit below the state average, right at the state average," DeSantis said. "We had a community here where there was a lot of demand."
Nine Publix pharmacies and five Walmarts in St. Lucie County are also currently providing vaccines to seniors.
He said Palm Beach County has vaccinated about 60 percent of its seniors.
The governor held a news conference earlier in the day in Jacksonville where he updated the public on vaccine supplies and distribution in Florida.
DeSantis said Thursday the state is establishing six new COVID-19 vaccination sites to provide greater access to the vaccine in underserved populations in Broward, Duval, Leon, Miami-Dade and Osceola counties.
"We would have set up these other six sites last week, but the Moderna [vaccine] got delayed because of the [winter] storm. It was basically sitting in Memphis. We didn't get it until Monday," Desantis said.
These new vaccination sites opened Thursday and will provide vaccines to frontline health care workers and individuals 65 years of age and older. DeSantis said each site will administer 200 vaccines per day and will be open seven days a week.
The governor also said he expects that Florida will lower the age "sometime in March" when more residents will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
Scripps Only Content 2021