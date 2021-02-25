Job Fair coming to Riviera Beach Thursday

A Job Fair is coming to Riviera Beach Thursday, Feb 25.
Former Riviera Beach Mayor Thomas Masters, along with Councilman Douglas Lawson, are hosting the Job Fair.
“The people want to get back to work, and we need to give them opportunities,” Masters stated. “Come dressed to impress and with plenty of resumes. Plenty of employers want to talk to you.”
Bishop Masters has been hosting job fairs for more than 30 years and is joined by Councilman Lawson to provide work for citizens.
“We are here for those looking for employment,“ said Councilman Lawson.
He stated the January job fair was a huge success and he expects this one to be the same.
The Job Fair is set to start at 10 a.m. at the Riviera Beach Marina Events Center, located at 190 E. 13th Street.
The industries represented on Thursday will include:
· Clerical
· Customer service
· Warehouse
· Drivers and Movers
· Health care
· Sales
· Hospitality
· Sanitation
· Construction
· Industrial
· Security
· Management
