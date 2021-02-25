Moody increases award money for tips in murder cases

Florida's attorney general is nearly doubling the amount of award money for anonymous tips leading to arrests in murder investigations.
Attorney General Ashley Moody made the announcement Wednesday during a series of roundtable meetings in Orlando and Tampa to discuss the challenges facing homicide investigators.
"While Florida has enjoyed decades of declining crime rates statewide, some violent homicide offenses are on the rise drastically in areas of our state," Moody said. "I am hopeful this increased award amount will incentivize more Floridians with knowledge of murder cases to anonymously come forward with the information and send criminals a clear message: you cannot hide from justice in our state."
The increase takes the maximum allowable award money for Florida's 27 Crime Stopper organizations from $5,000 to $9,500.
"Florida is stronger and safer when law enforcement has help and support from those in our communities," Moody said.
