Palm Beach County school leaders to highlight free WiFi expansion program

Palm Beach County school leaders on Thursday will outline a major plan to deliver free high-speed, high-quality Internet to tens of thousands of students in need.
Superintendent Dr. Donald Fennoy will be joined by other school district and local officials at a 2 p.m. news conference to discuss the expansion of the WiFi Mesh Network.
"The goal of this initiative is to grant all students, regardless of zip code, access to reliable Internet in their home," Fennoy said in a video message to parents last week.
The School District of Palm Beach County said thousands of students, for many reasons, did not have access to affordable or free WiFi at home when the district was forced to switch to online distance learning last March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The challenge of educating our students digitally from the safety of their home also uncovered disparities and presented an opportunity to greatly reduce the digital divide," Fennoy said.
To alleviate those concerns in the short-term, the district provided impacted students with T-Mobile hotspots and internet sponsorships through Comcast.
But for a long-term solution, the district is currently constructing the WiFi Mesh Network, a 50 square-mile project to serve thousands of students in Lake Worth Beach and beyond.
Crews are connecting fiber optic cables to radios, which are then installed on the tops of power poles to provide a WiFi signal to communities in need.
"Identified families will be provided a WiFi extender to capture the signal and broadcast the Internet connection within their home," Fennoy said.
The School District of Palm Beach County has not said when the WiFi Mesh Network will be fully up-and-running.
