Precautionary boil water notice area extended on barrier island in Delray Beach

A precautionary boil water notice has been extended to more areas on the barrier island in Delray Beach.
Homes and businesses in the area west of A1A from Bucida Road south to Hibiscus Road are under the advisory.
According to the City of Delray Beach, the advisory was issued after a Florida Power & Light contractor hit a water main line on the barrier island Tuesday evening.
Crews have repaired the water main and are in the process of flushing, officials said.
Free bottled water will be offered to residents Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Anchor Park located at 340 South Ocean Boulevard.
A valid ID and face mask are required.
For more information, call 561- 243-7312.
