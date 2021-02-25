Precautionary boil water notice remains in effect for some on barrier island in Delray Beach

A precautionary boil water notice remains in effect for some areas on the barrier island in Delray Beach.
Homes and businesses in the areas north of Hibiscus Road to George Bush Boulevard, east of Intracoastal Waterway Bridge, to Ocean Boulevard, are under the advisory.
According to the City of Delray Beach, the advisory was issued on Feb. 23, after a Florida Power & Light contractor hit a water main line on the barrier island Tuesday evening.
Crews have repaired the water main and are in the process of flushing, officials said.
Free bottled water will be offered to residents Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Anchor Park located at 340 South Ocean Boulevard.
A valid ID and face mask are required.
For more information, call 561- 243-7312.
