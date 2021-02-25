Publix to reopen vaccine reservation system at all 730 pharmacies

Publix announced they will resume scheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments Friday at pharmacies across Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast.
New appointments have been canceled at many locations since last week after wintry weather delayed shipments to Florida and other states.
Publix said their online reservation system for vaccination appointments will be open Friday at 7 a.m. for all 730 of its Florida pharmacies, including the addition of 136 stores in Broward and Miami‑Dade counties.
This includes resuming scheduling for appointments in Palm Beach, Indian River, Martin and St. Lucie counties.
SPECIAL COVERAGE: Coronavirus
"We're pleased to bring appointment opportunities to each of our in-store Florida pharmacies,” Publix CEO Todd Jones said. “We know how important this vaccine is to the people we serve, and we are grateful we can expand our ability to help our communities during this time of need."
The Publix pharmacy in Okeechobee County resumed vaccine appointments Wednesday.
The online reservation system is typically open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning. Appointments may not be available in every county during every scheduling opportunity.
Vaccine appointments are open to Florida residents 65 years and older through Publix's online reservation system.
