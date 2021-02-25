Suspect dead after attempted murder-suicide in Fort Pierce

A suspected gunman is dead after an attempted murder-suicide early Tuesday morning, according to Fort Pierce police.
Investigators said the shooting occurred at the 100 block of Fishermans Warf at 12:45 a.m.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found two men with serious gunshot wounds.
Police said it appears that Troy Gaudet, 31, of Fort Pierce, shot the victim while inside a vehicle. He then got out of the vehicle and attempted to kill himself.
Officers said they recovered a firearm near the scene.
Both men were transported to Lawnwood Hospital in serious condition. However, police said Gaudet died from his injuries early Thursday morning.
The other man, whose name has not been released, is in critical condition, police said.
Detectives said they are not searching for anyone else in the case, and there isn't a safety risk to the nearby businesses.
The investigation of this case is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this case should call Detective Kevin Mohamed at 772-467-6905.
Tips can also be reported anonymously to Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers, at 800-273-TIPS (8477), or online at TCWatch.org.
Scripps Only Content 2021