United Way seeks feedback on effects of COVID-19 pandemic

How has the coronavirus pandemic affected you?
That is the question the United Way of Palm Beach County is asking from the community in a confidential survey.
It asks Palm Beach County residents of all ages and demographics questions in an effort to better understand the resources needed for the community.
Palm Beach County residents can access the survey by going to UnitedWayPBC.org/CovidImpactSurvey.
The information gathered will help United Way to identify trends and local needs to direct their work to better provide access to the basics during this difficult time.
All survey respondents who provide a valid email address will be entered into a drawing to win one of 10 Visa gift cards worth $50.
The survey will open until March 17.
