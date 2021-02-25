Video: Boat smashes into Palm Beach Gardens dock

A surveillance camera recorded the shocking moment an out-of-control boat, traveling at a high speed, smashed into a dock in Palm Beach Gardens.
The incident occurred Sunday afternoon just feet away from a homeowner.
Video captured the moment the boat went out of control, flipped, and sent the crew flying and headed toward their backyard.
Cynthia Pellerito was one of the neighbors who witnessed the crash.
She said the driverless boat plowed through her dock, resulting in pieces of wood flying 100 feet into her backyard where she was sitting with her dog.
No one was seriously hurt. The crash is under investigation.
