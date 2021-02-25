Woman sues town after incurring $100,000 in parking fines

A Lantana woman is suing the town after incurring more than $100,000 in parking fines outside her home.
Sandy Martinez and the Institute for Justice held a news conference Thursday to discuss the lawsuit.
They claim the way she parked her vehicles in her driveway resulted in more than a year's worth of daily fines totaling in excess of $100,000.
"I've been living here for 17 years now and I'm being fined over $160,000 for parking on my own property," Martinez said.
The total amount she's been fined, which they said includes two other minor infractions, is more than half of the value of her home.
Their lawsuit claims the fines are excessive and violate the state Constitution.
"I think it's ridiculous that they're charging so much in fines for something so small," Martinez said.
