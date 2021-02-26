Friends, family gather to remember mechanic who died in fire

Friends, family gather to remember mechanic who died in fire
February 25, 2021 at 10:15 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 8:45 AM

More than a week after a deadly fire at a Fort Pierce motorcycle repair shop, friends and family gathered once again Thursday to honor a life they said was taken too soon.

The body of a master mechanic was found Feb. 17 inside Fast Frank's Cycle Concepts.

Loved ones said the man who died inside the burned-out business was Richard Benson and that he will never be replaced.

Benson vigil 3.PNG
Benson vigil 3.PNG

"It's tough for me to sit here, but he was a great man," said Dannie Moore, who knew Benson for 18 years. "More than brothers, really."

Moore said Benson was a great bike mechanic and an even better man and father.

"If you were his friend, you were a lifetime friend," said Moore.

Moore and several others gathered Thursday to honor Benson's life.

Friends and family gathered Thursday to honor Richard Benson's life
Friends and family gathered Thursday to honor Richard Benson's life

"If it was broke and he couldn't fix it, it couldn't be fixed," said friend Bud Smith.

At the vigil, those who knew Benson shared memories and lit candle balloons.

vigil.PNG
vigil.PNG

"It's a shame," said Moore. "He was a major player in the biker industry. He had been a major player for years."

Moore said the shop will now have to close.

"He was one in a million as far as a mechanic," said Moore. "He was one in a million as far as a person."

The investigation is still ongoing.

Scripps Only Content 2021