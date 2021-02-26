Gov. Ron DeSantis, First Lady Casey DeSantis make education announcement in Orlando

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis made an education announcement on Friday in Orlando.
Speaking at the Amway Center, the couple announced a new "Resiliency Florida" curriculum which will use prominent Florida athletes and sports teams to empower students.
WATCH NEWS CONFERENCE:
The visit comes during the Conservative Political Action Conference, which is taking place through Sunday at the Hyatt Regency Orlando and brings together Republican supporters from around the country.
