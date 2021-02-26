NOAA considers starting hurricane season in May

"Considerations for the team would include a determination of a quantitative threshold for adding or removing dates from the official Atlantic hurricane season," the National Hurricane Center said. "Then, an examination would need to take place regarding the need for, and potential ramifications of, potentially moving the beginning of the hurricane season to May 15. The (World Meteorological Organization) committee will also discuss the topic at its annual meeting in mid-March. Regardless, there will be no changes to the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season this year."