Riviera honors residents during Black History Month event

Riviera Beach celebrated Black History Month by honoring residents Friday who have made a positive impact in the community.
Dozens of people gathered at Wells Recreational Park to honor 13 community members that not only made history but helped moved the city forward.
Many of those honored were faith and community leaders along with residents who simply wanted to make a difference.
Riviera Beach Mayor Ronnie Felder presented them with plaques for their accomplishments.
Felder also gave the key to the city to local radio host Reggie Dee for keeping topics and issues that impact the black community at the forefront on his platform.
"Lead by example to bring up the unity within the community, and it’s important to do stuff for the community to help make a difference. To be recognized is inspiring, especially when you have been recognized for so many living legends who made a difference for decades, not just years within the community," Dee said.
A mural will be painted on the water tank located at the park to honor black history.
