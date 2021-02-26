St. Lucie County Fair opens gates

The St. Lucie County Fair is set to open its gates Friday night on West Midway Road.
This year’s theme is "Country Nights, Carnival Lights."
“Our Board, staff, and volunteers are working hard to make sure everyone who attends the St. Lucie County Fair has a great experience,” said Christine Iannotti, Fair Manager. “We are working with Health officials and will be following established guidelines and protocols to provide a safe environment for all fairgoers."
Get the daily Event Schedule here.
Hours Now through March 7
Monday - Thursday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Fridays - 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Saturdays - noon to mighnight
Sundays - noon to 11 p.m.
Gate Prices and Discounts:
Adult 13+ $15
Children ages six - 12 $5
Under six are free
Seniors 50+ and Veterans $8
Saturdays - Kids Day - 12 & under $1
Sundays - Seacost Sunday - Bring 2 canned good items and get $2 off gate admission
Monday - Free admission day
Tuesday - Carload Day - Up to eight people (with seatbelts on) plus a ride band $75
Wednesday - Free admission day
Thursday - Dollar Day - $1 admission and $1 rides
COVID-19 Guidlines
St. Lucie County Fair
Scripps Only Content 2021