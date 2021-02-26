St. Lucie County Fair opens gates

February 26, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST - Updated February 26 at 2:40 PM

The St. Lucie County Fair is set to open its gates Friday night on West Midway Road.

This year’s theme is "Country Nights, Carnival Lights."

“Our Board, staff, and volunteers are working hard to make sure everyone who attends the St. Lucie County Fair has a great experience,” said Christine Iannotti, Fair Manager. “We are working with Health officials and will be following established guidelines and protocols to provide a safe environment for all fairgoers."

Hours Now through March 7
Monday - Thursday 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Fridays - 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m.
Saturdays - noon to mighnight
Sundays - noon to 11 p.m.

Gate Prices and Discounts:
Adult 13+ $15
Children ages six - 12 $5
Under six are free
Seniors 50+ and Veterans $8
Saturdays - Kids Day - 12 & under $1
Sundays - Seacost Sunday - Bring 2 canned good items and get $2 off gate admission
Monday - Free admission day
Tuesday - Carload Day - Up to eight people (with seatbelts on) plus a ride band $75
Wednesday - Free admission day
Thursday - Dollar Day - $1 admission and $1 rides

COVID-19 Guidlines

  • Ticketing windows have a protective covering for employees and patrons.
  • All bathrooms will have attendance and cleaned after each use.
  • New training programs have been provided to volunteers and employees instructing them on how to stay safe and keep fairgoers safe. Hand sanitation and handwashing stations have been installed in multiple locations around the Fairgrounds.
  • Employees and volunteers will be instructed to wear face coverings, as appropriate, per CDC guidelines
  • Fairgoers will be required to wear face coverings at all times when not eating or drinking.
  • Fairgoers, volunteers and employees who have been diagnosed or exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19 will be prohibited from entering the premises.
  • Informative signage will be posted at entrances and throughout the fairgrounds to remind fairgoers to adhere to the guidelines provided by the CDC.
  • Entrance and exit points will are established. Fairgoers will adhere to traffic instructions to minimize close contact with others.
  • Employees and volunteers will monitor guests to enforce social distancing.
  • Fairgoers will be instructed to utilize sanitation stations before entering each ride or attraction, and before and after consuming food and drinks.
  • All commercial vendors will be required to wear facial coverings the entire time of the event in compliance with the guidelines that are in place.
  • Employees/Volunteers will clean and sanitize all contact surfaces between performances throughout the grounds.
  • Seating areas throughout the fairgrounds have been reconfigured to promote social distancing.
  • Anywhere there is the potential for people to stand in a line, queuing instructions (i.e. signage) and devices shall be used to instruct patrons to maintain safe distances from one another.
  • New procedures have been implemented to increase cleaning and sanitization frequency.
  • Foodservice areas will adhere to the guidelines set forth by the CDC for restaurants and dining services. Tables will have cleaning wipes attached to tables for anyone to clean.

St. Lucie County Fair

