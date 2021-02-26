State's deaths rise by 146 day after 138; cases 5,922 vs. 6,640

Florida's coronavirus residents' deaths rose by 146, compared with 138 the day before as cases increased by 5,922 after 6,640 Thursday with the state's first-time daily positivity rate the lowest since late October, Florida Health Department announced Friday afternoon.
Florida was among seven states to post triple-digit deaths increases Thursday as fatalities in the U.S. rose by 2,194. On Monday the death toll surpassed 500,000, which was 37 days since 400,000. Increased cases: 73,306.
Tests reported from labs Thursday were 136,134, one day after 149,470 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.18 percent, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, one day after 5.22, two-week high of a 6.87 Feb. 13 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.64 percent, one day after 5.51 percent, the lowest since 5.44 Nov. 25, a two-week high of 9.55 Feb. 14 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.74 percent, the lowest since 5.95 on Oct. 24, one day after 6.86, a two-week high of 9.63 four days ago and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,898,223, including 119,911 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York, No. 5 Illinois and No. 6 Georgia also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
On Nov. 11, cases passed 1.8 million, taking 11 days to rise more than 100,000. Florida passed 1.7 million cases on Jan. 30, which was 12 days, and passed 1.6 million 10 days earlier. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 356 days, the death toll has reached 30,624, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 31,162 which decreased by 2 to 538 in data revision.
Florida passed 30,000 deaths of residents Monday, six days after 29,000 and seven days after surpassing 28,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Sunday's increase of 93 was the fewest since 77 on Dec. 27.
One Sunday earlier, deaths rose by 96, which was the lowest since that number on Dec. 28. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5.
Last Friday, they rose by 218.
The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Palm Beach County rose by 11 to 2,454 after 15 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 27 to 5,396 and Broward is third at 2,369 with 4 more.
St. Lucie rose by 1 to 544, Martin by 3 to 276, Indian River by 1 to 261 and Okeechobee stayed at 75 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,484 (no change), No. 5 Pinellas 1,438 (5 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,139 (no change), No. 7 Polk 1,137 (4 increase), No. 8 Orange 1,091 (no change) and No. 9 Lee 872 (3 increase).
With a net increase of 47 deaths in South Florida of the 146 state total, which is 32.2 percent, there are 11,375, which is 37.1 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 932, an average of 133 and 3.1 percent, compared with 1,127 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 60 over seven days for 2.5 percent. The U.S. figure is 3.1 percent with the world at 2.7 percent.
The number of new cases were 5,941, which is different than the 5,922 increase because of an update from previous days.
Cases increased by 6,683 one week ago Friday.
Monday's increased cases of 4,151 were only the second time since Nov. 16 under 5,000. The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 18.7 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,109 compared with 1,424 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 538 one day after 520 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 822, St. Lucie 66, Martin 36, Indian River 42 and Okeechobee `3. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 408,096 and Broward is second at 1923,560, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 41,796 for an average of 5,971 at 2.3 percent. The previous week the increase was 42,939 for an average of 6,134. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 362 days ago, is 5,244 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 28th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 10th at 26.7 with New York City No. 1 at 46.9 (separate from rest of state, which is 29.3) according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 168 Jan. 27.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 217 compared with 272 one day ago. The state reported Friday there are currently 3,864 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 93. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 21,488,105 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade: two-week low 5.36 percent (day ago 5.69, two-week high 7.24 four days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: 6.55 percent (day ago two-week low of 5.86, two-week high 7.46 five days ago).
St. Lucie: 5.72 percent (two-week low 6.391 day ago, two-week high 11.43 Feb. 12). Martin: 5.41 percent (day ago 6.63, two-week high 9.01three days ago, two-week low 4.29 five days ago). Indian River: 5.23 percent (two-week low 3.79 day ago, two-week high 9.76 five days ago). Okeechobee: 5.15 percent on 92 negative tests (day ago 13.59 on 89 negative tests, two-week low 1.82 on 269 negative tests Feb. 15, two-week high 22.22 on 49 negative tests Feb. 14).
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.7 (+0.1), Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,426 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,576, world 323.9. New York, which represents 9.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,447 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,611. Six months ago New York was 19.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 157 (no change).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 9,753 (55 increase)
Infant to 4: 36,697 cases (153 increase), 517 hospitalized at one time (1 increase). Ages 5-14: 113,421 cases (559 increase), 487 hospitalized at one time (1 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,333,557 of the 1,863,453 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,808 (9 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,579,300 cases. Fatalities 5,055 (30 increase, 0.32 percent).
CITIES
No. 1 West Palm Beach 28,925 (147 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 19,814 (76 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,205 (79 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,434 (53 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,912 (17 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 14,428 (44 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,288 (26 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,367 (38 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 882 (no change) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 4,924 (21 increase).
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 79,021 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 77,408. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 6,080 (25 increase). Martin 695 (no change), St. Lucie 1,456 (9 increase), Indian River 645 (3 increase), Okeechobee 371 (1 increase).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,531are residents and staff of long-term care (35 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,009 (no change) ahead of Miami-Dade at 986 (1 increase).
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 508,307 Thursday (2,`417, seven days ago 2,451, record 4,401). Fifteen states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 15,269 (3.1 percent).
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 50,941 (U.S.-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 47,264 (108 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 42,285 (306 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 23,868 (81 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 70 increase, No. 7 Illinois 32, No. 8 Georgia 107, No. 9 Ohio 80, No. 10 Michigan 48.
Also with at least 50: No. 22 Virginia 156, No. 12 Arizona 121, No. 16 Alabama 86, No. 15 North Carolina 63, No. 14 Tennessee 55, No. 25 Wisconsin 52. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 30.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,290.
Cases
Total 28,411,273 Thursday (increase 77,291, seven days ago 69,266, record 300,282). Ten states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,400,326 (4,965 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas, which has been hampered with power failures/water issues, 2,621,181 (7,497, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,606,520 (U.S.-high 8,746 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,181,226 (1,884 increase, record 15,415).
Also at least 3,000: No. 9 North Carolina 3,351, No. 11 New Jersey 3,079.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,518,420 (10,578 increase, record 17,598 Jan. 20, seven days ago 11,623). The U.S. represented 23.3 percent of increased and overall 20.7 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 65,048 (2.7 percent).
Cases: 113,539,360 (449,708 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 11,623).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 251,661 (record 1,582 increase, past record 1,554). Cases 10,393,886 (67,878 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 183,692 (877 increase, record 1,803). Cases 2,069,370 (8,462 increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 156,705 (138 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,046,914 (16,738 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 3,325 new deaths, 163,979new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 122,070 (323 increase, record 1,725). Cases 4,154,562 (9,985 increase, record 68,053).
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 96,974 (308 increase, record 993). Cases 19,886 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 85,582 (261 increase, record 1,437). Cases 25,403 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 84,876 (446 increase, record 635). Cases 4,212,100 (11,198 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 70,003 (393 increase, record 1,244. Cases 10,782 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 68,813 (345 increase, record 996). Cases 9,568increase, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 43,094 (186 increase, record 674). Cases 12,142 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 49,667 deaths (144 increase, record 839. Cases 1,676 increase, record 21,980/
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 21,865 (58 increase, record 257). Cases 3,094 increase, record 11,383.
No. 41 Japan: Deaths 7,759 (74 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,076 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 6 increase Friday.
No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,585 (4 increase Friday). Cases: 406 increase, record 1,241.
