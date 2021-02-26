State's deaths rise by 138 day after 127; cases 6,640 vs. 7,128

Florida's coronavirus residents' deaths rose by 138, compared with 127 the day before, with the total toll including nonresidents passing 31,000, as cases increased by 6,640 after 7,128 Wednesday and the first-time positivity rates in the state and Palm Beach County were the lowest since late last year, Florida Health Department announced Thursday afternoon.
Hospitalizations dropped to 3,957, the first time they were under 4,000 since 3,918 Nov. 28.
Florida was among seven states to post triple-digit deaths increases Wednesday as fatalities in the U.S. rose by 3,230 according to Johns Hopkins but 806 were reported from Los Angeles County, including most between Dec. 3 and Feb. 3, and not listed in the state's website increase of 314. On Monday the death toll surpassed 500,000, which was 37 days since 400,000. Increased cases: 74,502.
Tests reported from labs Wednesday were 149,702, one day after 139,673 and a record 262,798 Jan. 29. The state's daily first-time positivity rate was 5.23 percent, the least since 4.91 Oct. 28, one day after 5.98, a two-week high of a 6.86 Feb. 13 and record 23.38 Dec. 28. Palm Beach County's rate was 5.51 percent, the lowest since 5.44 Nov. 25, one day after 7.02, a two-week high of 9.54 Feb. 14 and a record 20.04 Dec. 28.
The state's total daily positivity rate was 6.86 percent, the lowest since 5.95 on Ocv. 24, one day after 7.55, a two-week high of 9.63 three days ago and a record 26.34 Dec. 28. Only 20,987 tests were reported Sept. 27.
The state considers anything above 5 percent in the danger threshold.
Florida's cases reached 1,892,3011, including 119,3733 in Palm Beach County, with only No. 1 California, No. 2 Texas, No. 4 New York and No. 5 Illinois also reporting more than 1 million. California leads with more than 3 million.
On Nov. 11, cases passed 1.8 million, taking 11 days to rise more than 100,000. Florida passed 1.7 million cases on Jan. 30, which was 12 days, and passed 1.6 million 10 days earlier. The first 100,000 was on June 22, 3 1/2 months after the first time.
After the first two deaths in Florida were announced on March 7, which is 355 days, the death toll has reached 30,478, an average of 86 per day. Florida's total including nonresidents is 31,018 which rose by 2 to 540.
Florida passed 30,000 deaths of residents Monday, six days after 29,000 and seven days after surpassing 28,000. It was 49 days for Florida's death toll of residents to reach the first 1,000 yet it was only 40 days to more than double. On July 20, there were 5,075 deaths.
Sunday's increase of 93 was the fewest since 77 on Dec. 27.
One Sunday earlier, deaths rose by 96, which was the lowest since that number on Dec. 28. The previous time they were under triple digits was 98 on Jan. 5.
Last Thursday, they rose by 163.
The increase of 233 of Tuesday Feb. 9 was the third-highest and most since Friday, Jan. 22 of 272, which was 4 from the record on Aug. 11. With five additional nonresident deaths, the total for the day was 277, which ties the mark on Aug. 1. At the time there were 8,685 deaths. So that Friday's residents increase was 4 from the record of 276.
Palm Beach County rose by 15 to 2,443 after 14 the day before and a record 32 Feb. 2. First-place Miami-Dade increased by 16 to 5,369 and Broward is third at 2,365 with 4 more.
St. Lucie rose by 7 to 543, Martin remained at 273, Indian River was still 260 and Okeechobee stayed at 75 with its first two fatalities on July 25.
No. 4 Hillsborough County was 1,484 (14 increase), No. 5 Pinellas 1,433 (1 increase), No. 6 Duval 1,139 (9 increase), No. 7 Polk 1,133 (2 decrease in data reduction), No. 8 Orange 1,091 (19 increase) and No. 9 Lee 869 (no change).
With a net increase of 42 deaths in South Florida of the 138 state total, which is 30.4 percent, there are 11,328, which is 37.2 percent of the state figure though the population only comprises 30 percent.
The number of increased deaths over seven days is 1,004, an average of 143 and 3.4 percent, compared with 1,103 the previous week. Palm Beach County increased by 62 over seven days for 2.6 percent. The U.S. figure is 3.1 percent with the world at 2.7 percent.
The number of new cases were 6,576, which is different than the 6,640 increase because of an update from previous days.
Cases increased by 5,117 one week ago Thurdsday.
Monday's increased cases of 4,151 were only the second time since Nov. 16 under 5,000. The increase of 3,615 on Monday, Feb. 15 was the lowest since Oct. 31's 2,331.
On Monday, Sept. 29, the 738 cases were fewest since June 2 when there were 617 additional infections.
The increase of 11,543 on Feb. 5 was the last time they were more than 10,000.
Cases increased by a record 19,816 on Thursday, Jan. 6 then were slightly lower at 19,530 one day later.
The most reported cases in one day were 20,015 from labs on Dec. 31. With no data released on New Year's Day, those results were part of a two-day total of 29,767 and an increase of 31,518.
For months, the record for increase was 15,300 on July 12 with new infections 15,220.
A total of 21.4 percent of the additional cases were in Miami-Dade: 1,424 compared with 1,064 the day before. Much fewer were Palm Beach County with 520 one day after 702 and after a record 1,213 Jan. 16 with Broward 770, St. Lucie 99, Martin 66, Indian River 28 and Okeechobee `14. Miami-Dade has the most cases in Florida with 406,987 and Broward is second at 192,738, ahead of Palm Beach County.
Over seven days, cases have risen by 42,557 for an average of 6,080 at 2.3 percent. The previous week the increase was 42,939 for an average of 6,134. The average since the first case, was reported, which was 361 days ago, is 5,242 per day.
Florida's cases are 6.6 percent of the total infections in the U.S. and 6.0 percent of the deaths. The state comprises 6.5 percent of the U.S. population.
Since the first two cases were announced nine months ago on March 1, Florida's total has surged to 8.8 percent of the state's 21.48 million population, 28th in cases per million. In average cases per 100,000 over the last seven days, Florida is in 10th at 26.7 with New York City No. 1 at 46.9 (separate from rest of state, which is 29.3) according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
State and county increases represent fatalities received by the state and not the number of deaths that occurred then. The day someone dies and when it is received by the state can lag for several days. The most deaths the past month: 183 Jan. 26.
Florida's new hospitalizations rose by 272 compared with 250 one day ago. The state reported Thursday there are currently 3,957 hospitalized with a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, which is a decrease of 1201. It reached as high as 7,762 Jan. 14 since hitting 6,000 in December. The high of 9,520 was on July 21 though the state didn't begin posting data until July.
TESTING
Florida has reported 21,369,597 total tests behind No. 1 California, No. 2 New York, No. 3 Texas with Illinois fifth, according to Worldometers.info. Some people have taken more than one test.
First-time positivity rates:
Palm Beach County's rate of 5.78 Dec. 13 was the first time it was under 6 percent since 5.78 also on Nov. 27. The rate was 1.92 on Oct. 11, which was the smallest since 1.5 percent on May 19.
Miami-Dade: two-week low 5.7 percent (day ago 5.61, two-week high 7.23 three days ago. The rate hit 26.4 on July 8. Broward: two-week low of 5.84 percent (day ago 6.78, two-week high 7.46 four days ago).
St. Lucie: two-week low 6.51 percent (day ago 9.26, two-week high 11.41 Feb. 12). Martin: 6.73 percent (day ago 6.55, two-week high 9.01 two days ago, two-week low 4.29 four days ago). Indian River: two-week low 3.79 percent (day ago 4.37, two-week high 9.71 four days ago). Okeechobee: 15.09 percent on 90 negative tests (day ago 3.57 on 297 negative tests, two-week low 1.82 on 269 negative tests Feb. 15, two-week high 22.22 on 49 negative tests Feb. 14).
MORTALITY
The mortality rate compares positive cases against deaths. The state's rate was 1.6 percent for all deaths and cases, including nonresidents, compared with 1.8 percent in the United States and 2.1 percent worldwide.
County rates: Palm Beach County 2.1 percent, Broward 1.2, Miami-Dade 1.3, St. Lucie 2.5, Martin 2.6 (-0.1), Indian River 2.4 and Okeechobee 2.1.
Deaths per million: Florida 1,419 (27th in nation), U.S. 1,573, world 323.0 New York, which represents 9.3 percent of the deaths in the nation, has 2,442 per million, second behind New Jersey at 2,606. Six months ago New York was 19.0 percent of the U.S. deaths.
AGE BREAKDOWN
Five deaths are among youths 14 and under, including a 6-year-old from Hillsborough. The class hasn't changed since Sept. 26. Four other juveniles are among the 39 deaths in the 15-24 class with no change. The class was 33 on Sept. 25.
Ages 25-34: 157 (2 increase).
55 and older: Fatalities 94 percent, cases 28 percent. 75 and older: Fatalities 62 percent, cases 7 percent.
85 and older: 9,698 (49 increase)
Infant to 4: 36,544 cases (243 increase), 516 hospitalized at one time (no change). Ages 5-14: 113,421 cases (626 increase), 486 hospitalized at one time (2 increase).
Infant to 54 age group: 1,329,222of the 1,857,670 residents' cases. Fatalities: 1,799 (12 increase, 0.14 percent. From infant to 64: 1,574,182 cases. Fatalities 5,025 (26 increase, 0.32 percent).
CITIES
No. 1 West Palm Beach 28,778 (123 increase. No. 2 Boca Raton 19,738 81 increase). No. 3 Lake Worth, which includes the city and county portion 17,126 (65 increase). No. 4 Boynton Beach 11,381 (43 increase). No. 5 Delray Beach 8,885 (32 increase).
Port St. Lucie leads St. Lucie with 14,384 (67 increase) followed by Fort Pierce 7,288 (26 increase). Vero Beach is first in Indian River 8,329 (20 increase) with Fellsmere, which has a population of 5,754, at 882 (2 increase) with only 3 on May 31. Stuart leads Martin with 4,903 (34 increase).
HOSPITALIZATIONS
A total of 78,7844 people in the state have been hospitalized. Seven days ago: 77,124. That means it is a running total and includes people who have been released or died.
Palm Beach County: 6,055 (21 increase). Martin 695 (3 increase), St. Lucie 1,447 (10 increase), Indian River 642 (no change, Okeechobee 370 (no change).
LONG-TERM CARE
Thirty-four percent of the deaths, 10,496 are residents and staff of long-term care (35 increase). Palm Beach County is in first place with 1,009 (3 increase) ahead of Miami-Dade at 985 (3 increase).
NATION
Deaths
Since the first death was reported on Feb. 29, the national toll has risen to 505,890 Wednesday (3,230 increase, seven days ago 2,380, record 4,401). Fifteen states reported at least 50 more deaths. One week increase: 15,065 (3.1 percent).
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 50,941 (state-record 1,114 increase, including 806 from Los Angeles County dating from Dec. 3, past record record 764). No. 2 New York 47,264 (108 increase, record 799). No. 3 Texas 42,285 (306 increase, record 471). No. 5 Pennsylvania 23,868 (81 increase, record 405).
Others in top 10: No. 6 New Jersey 70 increase, No. 7 Illinois 32, No. 8 Georgia 107, No. 9 Ohio 80, No. 10 Michigan 48.
Also with at least 50: No. 22 Virginia 156, No. 12 Arizona 121, No. 16 Alabama 86, No. 15 North Carolina 63, No. 14 Tennessee 55, No. 25 Wisconsin 52. No. 29 Washington, the original epicenter in the U.S., 31 Wednesday.
Palm Beach County's death count is higher than 15 states, including West Virginia at 2,290.
Cases
Total 28,336,097 Wednesday (increase 74,502, seven days ago 69,829, record 300,282). Ten states had at least 2,000 cases.
Top-ranked states: No. 1 California 3,400,326 (4,965 increase, U.S.-record 53,711). No. 2 Texas, which has been hampered with power failures/water issues, 2,621,181 (7,497, record 29,310 confirmed cases). No. 4 New York 1,606,520 (U.S.-high 8,746 increase, record 19,942). No. 5 Illinois 1,181,226 (1,884 increase, record 15,415).
Also at least 3,000: No. 9 North Carolina 3,351, No. 11 New Jersey 3,079.
Worldwide
Deaths: 2,5,07,725 (10,847 increase, record 17,598 Jan. 20, seven days ago 11,483). The U.S. represented 23.3 percent of increased and overall 20.7 though its population is only 4.3 of the global total. One-week increase: 66,056 (2.7 percent).
Cases: 113,088,705 (443,501 increase, record 845,696 Jan. 8, seven days ago 11,483).
No. 2 Brazil: Deaths 251,661 (record 1,582 increase, past record 1,554). Cases 10,393,886 (67,878 increase, record 87,134).
No. 3 Mexico: Deaths 182,815 (1,006 increase Wednesday, record 1,803). Cases 2,060,908 (8,642increase, record 22,339).
No. 4 India: Deaths 156,705 (138 increase, record 1,283). Cases 11,046,914 (16,738 increase, record 97,859).
Europe: 3,318 new deaths, 163,081 new cases. Six nations in top 10.
No. 5 United Kingdom: Deaths 122,070 (323 increase, record 1,725). Cases 4,154,562 (9,985 increase, record 68,053).
No. 6 Italy: Deaths 96,974 (308 increase, record 993). Cases 19,886 increase, record 40,896.
No. 7 France: Deaths 85,582 (261 increase, record 1,437). Cases 25,403 increase, record 86,852.
No. 8 Russia: Deaths 84,876 (446 increase, record 635). Cases 4,212,100 (11,198 increase, record 29,935).
No. 9 Germany: Deaths 70,003 (393 increase, record 1,244. Cases 10,782 increase, record 31,553.
No. 10 Spain: Deaths 68,813 (345 increase, record 996). Cases 9,568increase, record 44,357.
Also, No. 16 Poland: Deaths 43,094 (186 increase, record 674). Cases 12,142 increase, record 37,596.
Others
No. 14 South Africa: 49,667 deaths (144 increase, record 839. Cases 1,676 increase, record 21,980/
No. 21 Canada: Deaths 21,857 (50 increase, record 257). Cases 2,692 increase, record 11,383.
No. 41 Japan: Deaths 7,759 (74 increase, record 120). Cases: 1,076 increase, record 7,882.
No. 50: China: Deaths 4,636 (reported one death Jan. 26 and another one week earlier after announcing only one since April 27, a new verification on May 17). Cases: 7 increase Thursday.
No. 82 South Korea: Deaths 1,581 (5 increase Thursday). Cases: 396 increase, record 1,241.
