Who will win Golden Globe? Pick your winners here

The 78th annual Golden Globe Awards will be presented Sunday night, with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association honoring the best in film and television in what was a pandemic-plagued 2020.
But the show must go on, as they say in Hollywood.
There are several intriguing storylines headed into Sunday's ceremony.
Anthony Hopkins and Jodie Foster are nominated for Golden Globes, 30 years after their award-winning performances in "The Silence of the Lambs."
Hopkins won an Oscar and was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as the brutal but sophisticated cannibal Dr. Hannibal Lector, while Jodie Foster took home both awards for her role as FBI trainee Clarice Starling.
Hopkins is a nominee for best actor in a dramatic movie in "The Father," while Foster is a nominee for best supporting actress in a movie in "The Mauritanian."
David Fincher, arguably best known for his movies "Seven" and "The Social Network," has been nominated in the directing category. He helmed "Mank," which was written by his late father, Jack Fincher, who is also up for a posthumous Golden Globe in the best screenplay category.
Another posthumous award nominee is Chadwick Boseman, who died of cancer last year. Boseman is up against Hopkins in the dramatic best actor category for his final film role in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
"Mank" leads the way among movies with six total nominations, while Netflix's "The Crown" leads all nominations in a television or streaming series.
"The Crown" also has two categories in which nominees from the same series are vying for a Golden Globe.
Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin are nominated for best actress, while Gillian Anderson and Helena Bonham Carter are nominated for best supporting actress.
Jane Levy is also a nominee in the best actress category in a musical or comedy for NBC's "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist."
