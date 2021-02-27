COVID-19 vaccination clinic held for veterans in Fort Pierce

Some veterans on the Treasure Coast had a chance to get the COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday.
The vaccine clinic was held at the Fenn Center in Fort Pierce.
It was organized by the West Palm Beach VA Medical Center and St. Lucie County.
Officials say it was offered to eligible veterans by appointment who currently receive care at the VA Medical Center or its outlying clinics.
Also vaccinated at this clinic were essential frontline workers, as well as people younger than 65 with underlying medical conditions.
