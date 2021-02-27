D.U.I. suspect crashes into Vero Beach home

A D.U.I. suspect crashed a truck into a Vero Beach home, pinning a couple under the truck as they were lying in bed early this morning.
According to the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a black Ford F-250 truck that was pulling a large trailer was traveling southbound on 27th Avenue SW when it crashed into a Kia Optima.
According to the driver of the Kia, the truck was traveling in the northbound lane.
After the crash, the truck lost control and crashed into a home in the 200 block of 27th Avenue SW.
A man and woman were in bed when the truck smashed into their home.
Both victims were pinned under the truck. Their condition is unknown at this time.
The driver of the truck fled on foot.
The Indian River County Sheriff's Office helicopter and K-9 units located the suspect in the woods near the scene of the crash.
Deputies say witnesses positively identified the suspect who reportedly appeared to be heavily intoxicated.
