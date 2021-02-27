Man accused of soliciting undercover officer who posed as 14-year-old girl

A North Palm Beach man is accused of having sexually explicit conversations with an undercover police officer who pretended to be a young girl.
According to West Palm Beach police, Leo David Thomas, 56, made contact with the undercover officer through a phone application called "Meet me."
The officer, who works with the South Florida Internet Crimes Against Children task force, told Thomas she was 14 years old.
Police say Thomas sent the officer two photos of himself and had a sexually explicit conversations with the undercover officer through text messages and a phone call.
On January 26, 2021, Thomas agreed to meet the undercover officer at a public park.
When he arrived at the park, undercover agents arrested him.
Leo David Thomas is charged with 2 counts of solicitation of a minor, 1 count of using a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony, and 1 count of traveling to meet a minor.
Thomas was transported to the Palm Beach County jail.
