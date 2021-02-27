Search underway for single-engine plane missing off coast of Boca Raton

A search is underway for a single-engine Lancair 320 plane that went missing off the coast of Boca Raton Friday afternoon.
The U.S. Coast Guard received a report from the Federal Aviation Association at approximately 12:30 p.m. saying the plane was last reported missing 17 miles southeast of Boca Raton.
The plane departed from Spruce Creek Airport, a private airport in Port Orange, seven miles south of the central business district of Daytona Beach in Volusia County, and was headed to the Boca Raton Airport when it went missing, Coast Guard officials said.
One person was confirmed to be on board the plane.
The Coast Guard sent out cutters, helicopter, aircraft, and small boats to help with the search.
Cutters will continue to search throughout the night. Aircraft will resume the search Saturday, officials said.
No other details were immediately available.
This developing story will be updated.
